One arrested for robbing a Bank of America in Yuba City

(Photo: Yube City PD)

A man has been arrested for his connection to a robbery at a Bank of America, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

The robbery took place on July 6 in a Bank of America located at 1100 Butte House Road in Yuba City. The staff told police a white male entered the bank, slipped a note to the bank teller demanding cash.

Joseph Conto, who has been identified as the suspect, left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After further investigation by detectives, including releasing a photo to the public for assistance on the case, it led them to Conto being responsible for the incident.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Placer County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

© 2017 KXTV-TV