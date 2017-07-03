One arrested, three cited for illegal fireworks in Stockton

Confiscated illegal fireworks (July 3, 2017) (Photo: Stockton PD)

It's that time of year again. Stockton police had a busy Sunday night leading up to the Fourth of July, with four separate incidents of illegal fireworks being used in the city.

The first case happened at 9:09 p.m. when officers spotted several illegal aerial fireworks being discharged on Pawnee Way. Officers found the suspect, 37-year-old Glen Wilson, with a fireworks mortar tube in-hand and cited him for possession of illegal fireworks.

At 9:30 p.m. officers saw more aerial fireworks in the Bear Creek District, this time coming from Darby Court. When they arrived at the scene, 28-year-old Dontae Bradley admitted to igniting illegal fireworks. Bradley was cited for possession of illegal fireworks.

The department made a third citation for aerial fireworks just before 10 p.m. on Amherst Drive. Officers cited Seng Lee, 28, for possession of 15 pounds of illegal fireworks, and he admitted to igniting many more before police arrived.

Stockton police also arrested Tony Gerolaga, 28, for felony possession of illegal fireworks. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on Gerolaga when he admitted to having 166 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Reminder from Stockton police that all fireworks without a "Safe and Sane" seal are illegal in the city. Sale, use or possession of illegal fireworks is a crime with jail and fines up to $1,000.

