One dead, 2 injured following shooting in South Sacramento

One person has died and two others have been injured after a shooting in South Sacramento, according to police.

The incident happened after 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 42nd Street.

A 30-year-old man died at the scene after suffering wounds to his upper body. A 35-year-old man was shot in his lower body and a 47-year-old man was shot in the lower and upper body, but both were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses in the area stated they heard an argument prior to the gunshots.

The two suspects who fled the scene have been detained and arrested.

Detectives are still investigating the scene.

