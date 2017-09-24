One dead after house party in south Sacramento

One person is dead after a house party in south Sacramento.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, police fond a man outside a residence along the 5600 block of Wardell Way suffering from a gunshot would around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

According to preliminary investigations, during the house party, several shots were fired, at which time the victim was hit. A motive for this incident has not been released.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the SPD at (916)264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

© 2017 KXTV-TV