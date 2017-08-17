One dead after officer-involved shooting in Livermore

Police lights.

The suspect of an officer-involved shooting is dead after allegedly threatening Livermore police.

According to a Facebook post, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Livermore Police Department received multiple calls of a subject acting, "bizarrely and challenging people to fight" along the 1300 block of Via Deste.

Upon arrival, the man refused police commands, retreated to a nearby residence and armed himself with a gun. The man then began making suicidal claims from inside the home, also allegedly firing several shots from within the home.

The negotiating went on for a considerable amount of time until a small fire was lit inside the home. Shortly after the fire started, the man exited the home, armed with a shotgun. Officers then "fired at the subject who was hit and went to the ground." The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. The Livermore Fire Department extinguished the fire. The name of the deceased victim has not yet been released.

