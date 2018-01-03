One dead, another injured after Route-108 crash

Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. west of Kennedy Road.

According to Modesto CHP, a Jeep SUV was driving westbound SR-108 when it crossed over the double yellow lines and into the path of a Chevy SUV.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene. The driver of the Chevy was taken to Memorial Medical Center with major injuries.

Drivers were detoured while investigators worked the scene. Route 108 was reopened just before 4:45 p.m.

© 2018 KXTV-TV