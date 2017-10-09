One dead in Cascade Fire in Yuba County

Photo from Reno fire crews battling the Cascade Fire in Yuba County, CA. (Photo: @RenoFireDept, @ChiefDave_RFD, KXTV)

The 8,200-acre Cascade fire in Yuba County claimed one life, bringing to total number of people dead in Northern California fires to 11, county officials said.

The unidentified person died in the Loma Rica Community of Yuba County as fires swept through the rural community. The cause of death is unknown, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

Ten others died, at least 100 were injured and about 1,500 homes and businesses were destroyed as a result of the 14 different wildfires in Northern California that spread across nine counties.

County officials confirmed seven deaths in Sonoma County fires, two deaths in Napa County, one in Mendocino County and one in Yuba County.

