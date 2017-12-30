KXTV
Close

One dead in fatal vehicle collision which closed highway 267 in Northstar

Staff , KXTV 3:36 PM. PST December 30, 2017

Update: Highway 267 is now re-opened.

One person is dead after a fatal two-car collision which closed highway 267 near Truckee on Saturday.

Authorities are asking drivers to use an alternate route. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories