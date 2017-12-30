Close One dead in fatal vehicle collision which closed highway 267 in Northstar Staff , KXTV 3:36 PM. PST December 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Update: Highway 267 is now re-opened.One person is dead after a fatal two-car collision which closed highway 267 near Truckee on Saturday.Authorities are asking drivers to use an alternate route. © 2017 KXTV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting 11 new features in IOS 11 Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Stockton woman describes experience near Las Vegas concert shooting Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas From male stripper to freeway cheerleader in Sacramento Local 11 p.m. weather: Oct. 3, 2017 City of Modesto works to keep K9 with handler's family Dog dead after beaten by bat, Fairfield police searching for suspects 2 suspects in custody after police chase in south Sacramento More Stories Volunteers pay it forward at memorial service for… Dec 30, 2017, 6:36 p.m. Marine fatally stabbed in San Diego was… Dec 30, 2017, 6:16 p.m. Man killed in shooting at west Modesto park Dec 30, 2017, 12:23 p.m.
