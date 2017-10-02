One dead, one injured after car crashes into bus in Sacramento

A man has died after rear ending a Sacramento Regional Transit bus, said the Sacramento Police Department.

Sac PD and the Sacramento Regional Transit say there were four passengers onboard of the stationary bus when the car made impact and crashed into the back of the bus. One aboard the bus was injured but was not transported to the hospital.

The 20-year-old driver, however, was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The bus driver was tested for impairment and the results came out negative.

Police are still investigating the incident as to why the driver drifted towards the back.

Fruitridge Road between 61st and 63rd will be closed approximately until 8 p.m., use an alternate route.

