One dead, one injured at house party shooting in North Highlands

One man was fatally shot early Saturday following a shooting at a North Highlands house party, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Plumber Way around 3 a.m. after receiving "several 911 calls" reporting gunshots. According to the department, partygoers told responding deputies that the sounds were not gun shots, but fireworks. No victims were located among the 200 to 300 people at the scene, officials said.

Later, two gunshot victims arrived to a nearby hospital — a 21-year-old man with non-life threatening gunshot wound in the arm, and 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound the head. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After an investigation, detectives found out there were "several fights in the street" before the gunshots went off.

There are no suspects in custody and no suspect descriptions.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-5115.

