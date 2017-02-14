One injured after shooting at Sacramento Golden Corral

One person was shot and injured after a shooting occurred at a Golden Corral Buffet restaurant, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The incident happened at 7700 West Stockton Blvd around 9 p.m. and Sac PD does not know if the shots came from inside or outside of the restaurant yet.

The police believe the suspect is still in the area and have set up a perimeter in hopes of catching the suspect.

The person who was shot has been transported to the hospital.

Developing story, more information to come.

