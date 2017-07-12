One killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash on Business 80 exit ramp

One person was killed after being ejected from a vehicle that rolled over several times and hit another car near an exit on Business 80 Wednesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP says a Chevy Silverado truck was traveling south bound on Business 80 and lost control near the exit of El Camino Avenue, before rolling over several times and landing on its wheels. As it was rolling over, one of the truck’s five occupants was ejected and later died. The truck also hit another vehicle while rolling over that was waiting to enter the on-ramp.

The truck then fled the scene and eventually stopped several blocks away. The Sacramento Police Department apprehended the truck and its occupants.

There were five occupants inside the truck, including three females and two males. Two of the occupants were transported to a hospital, including the occupant who died after being ejected.

California Highway Patrol currently has the driver of the truck in custody.

