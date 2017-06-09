One lane closed on Hwy. 50 at Alder Creek due to mudslide

A mudslide on Thursday had caused Highway 50 at Alder Creek, between White Hall and Kyburz, to be closed.
But according to Caltrans, after a 24-hour period, Friday morning they reopened the highway to one-way traffic control.
#Traffic :Highway 50 has reopened to one-way traffic control at Alder Creek (between White Hall and Kyburz) due to mudslide.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 9, 2017
