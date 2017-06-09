KXTV
Close

One lane closed on Hwy. 50 at Alder Creek due to mudslide

Staff , KXTV 12:13 PM. PDT June 09, 2017

A mudslide on Thursday had caused Highway 50 at Alder Creek, between White Hall and Kyburz, to be closed.

But according to Caltrans, after a 24-hour period, Friday morning they reopened the highway to one-way traffic control.

Stay with ABC10 for updates.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories