One teen killed, another injured in Stockton shooting

The Stockton Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting that killed one teen and injured another, officials said.

According to the department, two teenage boys—13 and 15 years old—were walking in the 9000 block of West Lane when an unidentified suspect began shooting. Both teens were hit.

The 15-year-old victim was announced dead at the scene, police said. The other teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there is no suspect description or motive.

If you have any information in regards to this homicide, call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, or call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

