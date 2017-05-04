One woman killed in car-vs-pedestrian crash in Stockton

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

One woman was left dead after the fatal accident, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The incident happened in the area of 8th & Mariposa and police are investigating the fatality.

Stockton PD said that a Stockton Unified School District police officer saw the car leave the scene at a high speed, which helped lead them to the suspect.

The woman driver has been taken into custody.

Police say that area will be closed for several hours.

Traffic Fatality Update: Area of 8th St & Mariposa Rd will be closed for several hours for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/0Nr97pPOyI — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 4, 2017

