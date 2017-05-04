KXTV
One woman killed in car-vs-pedestrian crash in Stockton

Staff , KXTV 4:52 PM. PDT May 04, 2017

One woman was left dead after the fatal accident, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The incident happened in the area of 8th & Mariposa and police are investigating the fatality.

Stockton PD said that a Stockton Unified School District police officer saw the car leave the scene at a high speed, which helped lead them to the suspect.

The woman driver has been taken into custody.

Police say that  area will be closed for several hours.

