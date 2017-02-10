Oroville Dam emergency Spillway expected to Be used as soon as Saturday

(Photo Credit: California Department of Water Resources)

The California Department of Water Resources [DWR] said late Thursday the reservoir’s emergency spillway will likely be used, possibly as soon as the early hours of Saturday.

In a press release from the California Department of Water Resources, if the spillway is used, total discharges from the reservoir would be consistent with flood control releases at this time of year under these weather conditions.

DWR Acting Director William Croyle said in the release Oroville Dam itself is sound and there is no imminent threat to the public. Inflow to Lake Oroville was expected to peak late Thursday and begin to decline through the weekend.

The DWR does not expect the discharge from the reservoir to exceed the capacity of any channel downstream, as the water flows through the Feather River, into the Sacramento River and on to the San Francisco Bay.

The emergency spillway has not been used in Oroville Dam’s 48-year history, but Lake Oroville came within a foot of spilling into it in January 1997.

Oroville Dam is sound and DWR is managing all risks. Emergency spillway may be needed. @CALFIRE_ButteCo @ButteSheriff @CountyofButte pic.twitter.com/r3wm1yGssh — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) February 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 KXTV