Storms delay dozens of flight at San Francisco airport

A storm in the San Francisco Bay Area has delayed dozens of flights at San Francisco International Airport.



A powerful storm is beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows around the northern region.



The brunt of the storm is expected to affect Southern California starting around midday Friday and into Saturday.



Forecasters say rain will also spread into Central California and up to the San Francisco Bay Area.



But the National Weather Service says only scattered light showers are occurring in the region north of Sacramento, where the damaged Oroville Dam continues to release water in advance of new storms.

