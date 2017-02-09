Oroville dam's dangerous past

The Oroville dam spillway gates have opened many times in its 49-year life span, but the first time it opened the gates were not completed.

The dam has seen many hardships in its lifetime starting with its construction.

"In 1965 rock trains collided driving them on top each other in the tunnel and blew up." said historian Larry Matthews. The author who wrote two books on Oroville dam.

The massive structure took massive machinery to build. It was an engineering marvel supported by Governor Brown Sr. and future president Ronald Regan, but it took more than tax payers dollars to complete.

"There were 34 men killed on Oroville dam." said Matthews.

Documenting the dam's dangerous past is one thing, but living the dangerous life is another.

"The dam hadn't even gotten paved on top when it got to spill situation." said Joel McKin.

The former dam operator is the man behind many of these historic pictures. It was his job to document the dam's construction from start to finish. He witnessed his fair share of danger.

"We didn't have manual gates back then. Men had to take shift when the water was released." said McKin. " Oroville dam was dedicated in 1968, but spill gates mechanical components where not finished when water reached release levels for the first time. "I was one of the first to open the gates."

A history of small failures may plague this dam, but lessons learned in the past help make life-saving decisions today.

The Oroville dam still stands because of the sacrifice from the men and women who maintain this mighty structure.

