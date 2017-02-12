FROM PKG

Locals in Oroville are trying to get to high elevation or get out of town after the evacuation notice.

The Lakeside Market and Gas Station in Oroville was packed with people trying to pump gas and buy whatever groceries they could.

A group of men from the local mission were huddled together trying to stay warm. Li Hill was part of this group.

“I’ve seen a lot you know but I never been through anything like this,” Hill said.

In the dirt lot across from the gas station, the Souza family of seven had set up camp.

“We didn’t get the message until with about 20 minutes before the knew it was going to collapse so we rushed out and wanted to get out above the dam as fast as possible. This is where we ended up,” Shandie Souza said.

The owners of the Lakeside Market and Gas told us they ran out of gas within an hour after the evacuation notice. They told us they were going to stay open all night to make sure everyone is okay and help the best they could.

Copyright 2017 KXTV