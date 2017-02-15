Oroville residents hope for the best, prepare for the worst

Many of the Oroville residents who returned home after a mandatory evacuation was lifted aren’t getting too settled in – as evidenced by the high rate at which trailers are being rented from Dave’s Neighborhood U-Haul.
And as busy as the trailer rental business has been, it’s expected to get even busier after the forecasted rains begin.
Residents have taken heed of officials’ warnings to be prepared to leave should the Oroville Dam emergency spillway show signs of succumbing to the erosion that prompted evacuation Sunday.
Although officials said the lake level has dropped by about 20 feet, the damaged main spillway is stable. Significant progress has been made in repairing erosion damage to the emergency spillway that caused the scare on Sunday, people are feeling jittery and inclined to prepare for the worst.
Sheriff Kory Honea didn’t dispel that sentiment.
“This is still an emergency situation,” Honea said at Wednesday’s press conference. “It's important for people to be prepared."
