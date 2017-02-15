Oroville residents hope for the best, prepare for the worst

Sara Bonetti (L) from Chico drops off donations for the people who are evacuated from the Oroville Dam area and are staying at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, California on February 14, 2017. A sheriff lifted a mandatory evacuation order in northern California, which had impacted nearly 200,000 people in an area under threat of catastrophic failure at the tallest dam in the United States. / AFP / MONICA DAVEY (Photo credit should read MONICA DAVEY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MONICA DAVEY, This content is subject to copyright.)

Many of the Oroville residents who returned home after a mandatory evacuation was lifted aren’t getting too settled in – as evidenced by the high rate at which trailers are being rented from Dave’s Neighborhood U-Haul.

And as busy as the trailer rental business has been, it’s expected to get even busier after the forecasted rains begin.

Residents have taken heed of officials’ warnings to be prepared to leave should the Oroville Dam emergency spillway show signs of succumbing to the erosion that prompted evacuation Sunday.

Although officials said the lake level has dropped by about 20 feet, the damaged main spillway is stable. Significant progress has been made in repairing erosion damage to the emergency spillway that caused the scare on Sunday, people are feeling jittery and inclined to prepare for the worst.

Sheriff Kory Honea didn’t dispel that sentiment.

“This is still an emergency situation,” Honea said at Wednesday’s press conference. “It's important for people to be prepared."

Copyright 2017 KXTV