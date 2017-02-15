Oroville residents still worried, despite reduced evacuations

Evacuees from the Oroville Dam area are seen at a temporary shelter in the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, California on February 14, 2017. A sheriff lifted a mandatory evacuation order in northern California, which had impacted nearly 200,000 people in an area under threat of catastrophic failure at the tallest dam in the United States. / AFP / MONICA DAVEY (Photo credit should read MONICA DAVEY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MONICA DAVEY)

On Tuesday afternoon, Butte County Sheriff and Department of Water Resources officials announced in a press conference that Oroville residents could return home.

The mandatory evacuation notice would be reduced to an evacuation warning, meaning residents should be prepared to leave their homes if there was an imminent threat or danger to the public.

ABC10's Frances Wang spoke to families who were extremely concerned, including the Matas.

Joe Mata has lived in Oroville for nearly 39 years. He is more concerned about his 12-year-old son, Christopher, who has autism.

When Mata received the mandatory evacuation notice, he brought his wife and two sons to Chico, but not to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds where there was a shelter.

"Being in a shelter with 1,500 people, a lot of noise, Christopher probably would've had a meltdown," Mata explained.

Instead, his family spent Sunday night sleeping in their truck parked at a Walmart parking lot.

"My son had a hard time in truck," Mata said. "I couldn't deal with seeing him so upset. His own little world was falling apart."

After that first night, Mata made the decision to bring his family back down to Oroville, when the mandatory evacuations hadn't yet been lifted. He was able to find a back road and go past road closures. And he wasn't the only one.

"There were four people in front," Mata said. "I looked in the rearview mirror and counted another six to seven cars. They all got in."

Other Oroville families, like the Mendehalls, waited until they were told by authorities they could return home.

Ryan and his wife's parents, siblings, cousins, and all of their kids live in the area, so they had about 30 people total to worry about.

"With all the family and friends here in town, especially with no reception, it's hard to figure out where everyone is to make sure everyone is OK," Mendehall said.

He said his family members who were parked at a nearby campground were actually told they had to leave right away or would have to pay. He also felt there weren't enough resources for those who evacuated to higher ground, but not as far as Chico.

Even though his family is now home, they're all packed up, ready to leave again if needed.

The Matas on the other hand don't plan on leaving.

"Unless they knock on my door, I gotta think of Chris. Unless they say the dam's breaking, I'm not going nowhere," Mata said.

