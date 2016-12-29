Others who've died of heartbreak

(Photo: Getty Images)

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds aren't the first to have been associated with dying from a broken heart.

Doctors say it’s real and it’s actually called broken heart syndrome or stress-induced cardiomyopathy.

It’s often called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy. That's because the left ventricle of the heart suddenly grows and takes the shape of a Takotsubo which is a Japanese octopus trap.

Here’s some other couples that some believe died of a broken heart.

Johnny Cash and June Carter

The Cash's sang a lot about love. June Carter Cash died of complications after heart surgery in 2003 and then four months later Johnny Cash passed away.

Parents of NFL star Doug Flutie

Flutie’s parents died within an hour of each other in 2015. They'd been married for 56 years.

"They say you can die of a broken heart... and I believe it," Flutie posted to his Facebook page.

Zsa Zsa Gabor and Oliver Prinz Von Anhalt

Oddly in what may be more coincidence than heartbreak Zsa Zsa Gabor died in December 2016 and TMZ reports her adopted son died in a hospital days later. TMZ said Oliver Prinz von Anhalt died a week after being in a motorcycle accident. That accident happened the same day Gabor died.

