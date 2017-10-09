Over 100 reported missing in Sonoma County wildfire

Fire consumes a barn as an out of control wildfire moves through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

A Northern California county says it has received more than 100 missing-person reports as family and friends scramble to locate loved ones while wildfires ravage the state.

Scott Alonso, communications director for Sonoma County, says the reports have come via calls to a hotline the county set up for the missing.

It is possible that many or most of the missing are safe but simply can't be reached because of the widespread loss of cell service and other communications.

The firestorm consuming the state has killed at least 10 people, seven of whom were in Sonoma County.

© 2017 KXTV-TV