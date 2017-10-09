KXTV
Over 100 reported missing in Sonoma County wildfire

Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, killing at least 10 people, destroying 1,500 homes and businesses and sending thousands fleeing as flames raged unchecked through high-end resorts, grocery stores and tree-l

Associated Press

A Northern California county says it has received more than 100 missing-person reports as family and friends scramble to locate loved ones while wildfires ravage the state.

Scott Alonso, communications director for Sonoma County, says the reports have come via calls to a hotline the county set up for the missing.

It is possible that many or most of the missing are safe but simply can't be reached because of the widespread loss of cell service and other communications.

The firestorm consuming the state has killed at least 10 people, seven of whom were in Sonoma County.

