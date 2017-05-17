Over 2,000 people sick in Yolo County with Norovirus

Generic classroom (Photo: David Fischer via Getty Images)

Over 2,000 people have reported being sickened with the Norovirus, a nasty virus that has spread around Yolo County.

Beth Garbor with the Yolo County Health Department said there are 2,091 cases, most have which have been reported from parents who are keeping their sick kids home from school.

Health officials say symptoms of Norovius are the fever, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. Those with the virus can expect the symptoms to last 1-3 days, but even after symptoms go away, people are still infectious.

Yolo County Public Health Officer Ron Chapman recommends the following to prevent getting sick.

Stay home if there is any sign of illness such as stomach pain, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Stay home for an additional 48 hours after symptoms are gone. Even though you feel better, you still carry the virus and can infect other people.

Wash your hands frequently throughout the day with soap and water.

Clean contaminated surfaces regularly with appropriate disinfectant, such as bleach.

Do not prepare food and drink for others if you are sick.

Questions related to symptoms and treatment should be directed to your primary care provider or clinic.

If your child is sick, notify the school and tell them your child’s symptoms.

If you have the Norovirus, health officials say you should stay away from school or work for at least 48 hours.

