Overnight shooting in Oak Park leaves one dead

Scene of a drive-by shooting in Oak Park. (Photo: Courtesy: Sacramento Police)

One person is dead and another in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Oak Park.

Yesterday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he wants to bring more resources to the Oak Park area of Sacramento to combat violence there. Overnight, however, two people were shot near the intersection of 40th Street and 12th Avenue.

UPDATE: Correction - Deceased male victim was 19 yrs old, female is 22 yrs old. 12th Ave/20th St closed until further notice. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 29, 2017

According to the Sacramento Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, a 19-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were shot in an apparent drive-by. The man died at the scene. The woman is currently listed as being in critical condition. The victim's identities have not yet been released.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

