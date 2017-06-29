KXTV
Overnight shooting in Oak Park leaves one dead

One person is dead and another in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Oak Park.

Staff , KXTV 7:22 AM. PDT June 29, 2017

Yesterday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he wants to bring more resources to the Oak Park area of Sacramento to combat violence there. Overnight, however, two people were shot near the intersection of 40th Street and 12th Avenue.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, a 19-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were shot in an apparent drive-by. The man died at the scene. The woman is currently listed as being in critical condition. The victim's identities have not yet been released. 

Police are still searching for the suspect. 

