Overturned big rig blocking I-80 on and off ramps in Vacaville

An overturned big rig at the I-80 Eastbound Davis Street off ramp in Vacaville. (Photo: Courtesy: Vacaville Police Department)

An overturned big rig is cause traffic headaches in Vacaville.

According to a post on Facebook from the Vacaville Police Department, a big rig overturned on I-80 Eastbound Davis Street near the off ramp. As of 12:45 p.m., Vacaville PD, Fire, Public Works and CHP are on the scene working to prevent the contents — food grade sunflower oil leaking from the trailer — from flowing into nearby storm drains.

Both the on and off ramps are closed and will likely be closed for some time as CHP investigates and cleanup takes place.

