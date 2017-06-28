Overturned big rig blocking traffic near airport

Fire engine on street (blur). Credit: Thinkstock, Monkey Business Images (Photo: Valueline, (c) Valueline)

An overturned big rig is causing traffic headaches near the Sacramento International Airport.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department, a big rig overturned on southbound I-5 at Airport Boulevard.

Fire crews are on the scene cleaning debris in the roadway. Fire officials are advising commuters to find alternative routes as lanes are currently blocked.

Overturned big rig, southbound I-5 at Airport Boulevard. Crews arriving now, lanes blocked, debris in the roadway, find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/F0vAMhHDjO — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 28, 2017

