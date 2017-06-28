KXTV
Close

Overturned big rig blocking traffic near airport

Staff , KXTV 8:32 AM. PDT June 28, 2017

An overturned big rig is causing traffic headaches near the Sacramento International Airport.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department, a big rig overturned on southbound I-5 at Airport Boulevard.

Fire crews are on the scene cleaning debris in the roadway. Fire officials are advising commuters to find alternative routes as lanes are currently blocked. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories