Overturned big rig closes Hwy 99 Mack Road off ramp

An overturned big rig has prompted officials to close the Mack Road off ramp on southbound Highway 99.

Caltrans says the off-ramp in South Sacramento, which was first closed around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, will be closed for at least two hours.

There were no injures following the accident, but fuel is leaking from the big rig onto the roadway, according to officials.

The big rig was carrying about 40,000 pounds of bales of hay.

