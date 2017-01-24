Local brewery owner receiving backlash for criticism of Women's March on social media

The owner of Twelve Rounds Brewing Company is getting backlash for what he posted on his personal Facebook.

In the post, Daniel Murphy criticized the people and politicians who supported the marches, calling them an "anti-Trump event."

He has since apologized on his Facebook business page saying he has "nothing but the utmost respect for women."

In another post, he said, "I can see how my personal post was offensive and hurtful to many people who were peacefully protesting for what they believe in."

Several people have commented on his Facebook business page including those in support of the brewery.

Copyright 2016 KXTV