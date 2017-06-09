Owner of Stockton ice cream shop beaten up at closing time.

Roderick Tyler was closing up and taking out the trash at his business, House of Ice Cream.

His wife, Aminda Sovuth, was there with him working at the shop when her husband was assaulted happened and called 911.

He was in surgery Friday and the family closed the shop early to be with him.

Stockton Police Department said it doesn't have a description of the group of people and are still investigating what led to the incident.

A Go Fund Me page for the family has raised more than $12,000 in a day.

