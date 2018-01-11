Owners of 2006 Ford Rangers be warned: Your airbags are a safety issue, car company says

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

Traffic officials are warning drivers of 2006 model of the Ford Ranger that the truck's airbags are an "immediate risk to safety."

Ford issued a statement Thursday urging drivers of the 2006 Ranger need to stop using the truck because of the airbags, and call "immediately to schedule a free repair." The airbags, made by Takata, were part of a 2016 mass recall of over 19 million vehicles.

The auto company issued recalls for the 2004 to 2006 models of the car in 2016 after a South Carolina driver was killed when a Takata airbag exploded in an accident.

If you own a 2006 Ford Ranger, call the auto company for a free replacement. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford will "send mobile repair teams to owners’ homes, tow vehicles to a local dealership for repair, and provide loaner vehicles – all free of charge."

© 2018 KXTV-TV