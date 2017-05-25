Pacific athletes experience real life police situations with Stockton Police Force Simulator

Trent Verlin and Kevin Sandri from the University of the Pacific baseball team confront a suspect as part of the Stockton Police Department's "force simulator" training video.

It's a domestic violence situation. Kevin Sandri and Trent Verlin arrive on scene. They must make a quick decision when confronted with a husband suspected of abusing his wife.

The suspect on a large video screen inside the Stockton Police Department training room reaches for what appears to be a wallet but instead pulls a gun and opens fire.

"You kind of step into their shoes and see it from their perspective. There's some stressful situations where like you have to make a decision just like that," says Kevin Sandri, a sophomore on the University of the Pacific baseball team.

"It's domestic violence and the guy is going to pull a gun on you. You have a split second to decide whether you want to shoot or not and it's scary, stressful," says Trent Verlin, a Pacific grad and bullpen pitching coach for the baseball team.

As part of an ongoing community partnership with the University of the Pacific, the Stockton Police Department invited Pacific athletes to take part in using the department's "force simulator" and "driving simulator."

The athletes were equipped with simulated guns and faced situations that police officers might encounter from day to day on a video screen.

A police officer mans the video controls.

Based on how the athletes react to the video before them, the officer can quickly change the situation on the screen.

Athletes also got behind the wheel of a driving simulator. The simulator trains officers on a pursuit and traffic stop during all kinds of weather and more.

The department received the pair of simulators in October 2016.

© 2017 KXTV-TV