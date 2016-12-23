Parents arrested for infant's death

Booking photo of Amanda Hildreth. (Photo: Courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

Two people have been charged for the death of a 6-month-old boy.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Bradley James Engman, 23, and Amanda Hildreth, 24, both of Lincoln, were arrested and charged for the death of 6-month-old Walker Engman. Engman was charged with murder and child abuse and endangerment. Hildreth was charged with child endangerment.

On Nov. 26, 2016, the child driven to a hospital by his father, Engman. The infant was initially revived by medical staff, but died several hours later. A four-year-old child was taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services at the time detectives began their investigation into the infant’s death.

The infant’s death was later ruled a homicide by the Sacramento Coroner’s Office. There was evidence to indicate the infant’s injuries occurred several hours prior to the arrival at the hospital, and was not provided immediate medical attention by the parents.

Engman is currently ineligible for bail, while Hildreth is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Dec. 27, 2016.

