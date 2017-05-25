Parents warned of attempted kidnapping near Sacramento school

school buses (Photo: San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District)

Sacramento police are warning parents to be on the look-out after an attempted kidnapping Thursday morning.

According to Sacramento Police Department PIO Linda Tucker, police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a boy near Leataata Floyd Elementary School, near Fifth Street and McClatchy Way. The boy reported to police that two men tried to pull him into a white Kia Sedona just after 9 a.m. One of the abductors was possibly armed.

There was an adult witness who police believe scared off the men and allowed the boy to get away.

Tucker said they are treating this as a legitimate kidnapping attempt, however, at the same time, investigating whether or not there is information they are not aware of yet, such as if the suspects knew the boy.

