KXTV
Part of Garden Highway closed after fatal vehicle collision

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:12 AM. PDT August 30, 2017

The Sacramento Police Department is asking commuters to avoid one part of town Wednesday morning as they investigate and clean-up and fatal vehicle collision.

According to a tweet from the department, officers are expected to be at the scene of the collision, Garden Highway from Northgate to Natomas Park Drive, for several hours. 

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

