Part of Garden Highway closed after fatal vehicle collision

Police are asking commuters to avoid Garden Highway from Northgate to Natomas Park Drive for several hours as they investigate and clean-up a fatal vehicle collision. (Photo: Courtesy: SPD)

The Sacramento Police Department is asking commuters to avoid one part of town Wednesday morning as they investigate and clean-up and fatal vehicle collision.

According to a tweet from the department, officers are expected to be at the scene of the collision, Garden Highway from Northgate to Natomas Park Drive, for several hours.

SPD on scene of fatal veh collision. Garden HW from Northgate to Natomas Park Dr is closed to all traffic for several hours. Plz avoid area pic.twitter.com/ElXxgwJS1M — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 30, 2017

