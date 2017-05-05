'Paws on Patrol' program encouraging people to be aware

(Photo: ABC10)

Elk Grove Police starts Paws on Patrol program to encourage people to be aware of surroundings.

It's an extension of their neighborhood watch program and about 100 signed up to participate.

One of the officers organizing the program said, one of the main reasons they're starting this is to encourage people to put away their phones and start paying attention to what's going on in their neighborhoods.

Folsom Police Department also just started a similar program called a Dog Walker Watch Program.

© 2017 KXTV-TV