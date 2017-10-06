Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Rancho Cordova

(Photo: Rancho Cordova Police Department)

A man who was struck by a car has died in Rancho Cordova, said the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

At approximately 6:02 p.m. on Friday officers received a call that a man had been struck by a car near the intersection of Mather Field Road and International Drive.

When officers arrived they found the man with injuries and began performing life-saving procedures. Sacramento Metro Fire Department personnel also arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The driver who hit the victim stayed and has cooperated with police. Investigators are looking into the accident, conducting interviews with witnesses to determine the cause.

The victim has been identified as a man in his 60s from rancho Cordova but his identity will remain unknown until next of kin has been contacted.

© 2017 KXTV-TV