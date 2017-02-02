Pedestrian reportedly hit, I-5 northbound closed

An unknown object was reported in the middle lane and a caller told police it was a pedestrian that was hit, according to CHP Stockton.
The incident happen north bound on the I-5 off ramp state-route 12, which the police closed at 7:20 p.m. The San Joaquin Coroner was called minutes later.
The police said they are now diverting I-5 traffic onto SR-12. They are getting assistance from Caltrans for a hard closure and as of right now they don't know when they freeway will open again.
Copyright 2017 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs