Police: Creepy peeper spied on neighbors for years

Matthew Flesher was arrested and charged after police found video evidence he'd be spying on his neighbors for years.

For six years, Peachtree City police have been taking complaints and chasing down leads about a man looking in windows around the Cedarcroft neighborhood. The middle-class suburban subdivision, like most of Peachtree City, is connected to extensive golf cart paths.

On December 31, police responded to a call from one of Matthew Flesher's neighbors about a man in their backyard looking into windows.

"We were actually on the couch watching TV and kept hearing a noise, and my husband went to the bedroom window, pulled back the curtains," Payden Montgomery said. She said a man was staring back on the other side of a window.

"I was shocked an initially concerned for our safety," Montgomery said.

Officers had spoken with Flesher during one of their previous investigations, and knocked on his door that night.

His wife answered the door, but didn't know where her husband was. Police officers got into their patrol cars and left the neighborhood, but one officer stayed behind.

Moments after the officers made their obvious exit, Flesher came to the back door. Police report he was sweating, out of breath, and wearing the same clothing his neighbor had reported seeing on the peeping Tom. He also had a camera in his hand.

When police checked the camera, they found video of the victim of that night, and several other nights. That was just the beginning.

A warrant issued at his home seized digital storage that uncovered years of footage. The videos showed various female neighbors going about their nighttime rituals: brushing teeth, undressing, having sex and sleeping.

Flesher was arrested and charged with 23 incidents of eavesdropping, unlawful surveillance, criminal trespass, prowling, and peeping Tom.

Flesher's computer is at the computer lab at the GBI. Right now, police have identified four different victims, but they do expect to find additional victims.

