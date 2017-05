SEAL BEACH, CA - JULY 23: Signage hangs above a Peet's Coffee and Tea store on July 23, 2012 in Seal Beach, California. Peet's Coffee and Tea has agreed to be taken private in a nearly $1 billion cash acquisition deal with German investment group Joh. A. Benckiser. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2012 Getty Images)

If any part of your day involves coffee, you're going to want to know this.

On Friday, May 12, Peet's Coffee is offering free coffee to its customers. Any size. Any beverage. Free.

The promotion runs from 1 - 3 p.m. No coupon is necessary for a drink, just show up and enjoy a free beverage.

