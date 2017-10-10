Pence in Sacramento: 'We will be with you everyday until we put the fires out'

Vice President Mike Pence in Sacramento speaking to California OES. (Photo: Courtesy: Twitter)

Vice President Mike Pence reassured Californians they will have all the help possible in the wake of October's wildfires.

At a press conference at the offices for Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services [OES], Pence spoke briefly after meeting with the director of the center, Mark Ghilarducci, on the 17 Northern California wildfires.

"The most heartbreaking [news] is the 13 people who lost their lives," Pence said, adding many of the deceased represent the most vulnerable who were not able to escape quickly enough. The Vice President also noted tens of thousands of homes and businesses are in harm's way.

Pres. Trump to people in California affected by wildfires: "We will be there for you in this time of terrible tragedy and need." pic.twitter.com/RkhiCt1AmJ — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2017

Pence noted President Trump has already approved a major disaster declaration for California to assist in the response to the wildfires across the state. This declaration will provide FEMA with more resources.

"I'm also pleased to report that legislation will be considered in the House of Representatives next week for $576 million for wildfire suppression to support the people of California and the efforts you're coordinating in this room," Pence said.

Shortly after Pence's announcement, Gov. Jerry Brown released a statement saying he appreciates the President's fast reponse on the issue.

“The Federal Emergency Management Agency has responded promptly to assist California in fighting these terrible fires," Brown said.

The Vice President acknowledged that its been a challenging month for Americans, with multiple hurricanes and tropical storms hitting the South.

"To California, we say through this declaration, we are with you, our prayers are with you and we will be with you everyday until we put the fires out and stand with these families to rebuild these communities," Pence said.

Received a briefing from 1st responders here at @Cal_OES - learned that at least 17 wildfires are burning in N. Cal w/ add'l fires in S. Cal — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 10, 2017

Moments ago, I spoke to @POTUS Trump, and he has approved a major disaster declaration for California to respond to the wildfires. pic.twitter.com/Uf35qoWH82 — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 10, 2017

On behalf of @POTUS, I want to assure CA that we will continue to work closely w/ Gov. Brown & support your courageous first responders. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 10, 2017

To California, we say: We are with you, our prayers are with you, and we will be with you until we put the fires out. pic.twitter.com/05cLKty51H — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 10, 2017

