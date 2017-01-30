KXTV
People impacted and who disagree show up at Sacramento International Airport

As with any protest, there are people on both sides of the issue.

Ananda Rochita, KXTV 5:27 AM. PST January 30, 2017

People impacted and who disagree with President Trump's imigration executive order showed up at Sacramento International Airport.
 
Kambiz Eqbal was one of many impacted. He moved to Sacramento about a year ago. 
 
"You have to leave a lot of things, your family, your friends everything you have you have to make a new life," Eqbal said. 
 
He moved from Iran for a better opportunity. He has a green card, but now he's worried about his status. 
 
"Now I literally don't know what I'm going to do and how I'm going to be able to visit my family," Eqbal said.
 
As dozens shared their concerns in the airport, a few feet away James Fitch, who supports the immigration plan, watched the demonstration.
 
"I don't think they understand what it is," Fitch said. "I don't think it's a Muslim ban. I think it's a terrorist ban."
 
He supports it because he believes it could help protect our country.
 
"it's a way for us to protect ourselves from what has already happened and what is happening in Europe," Fitch said. "It's ridiculous."

