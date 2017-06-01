Pet adoption fees waived during June at Front Street

Front Street Animal Shelter is full.

So during the month of June, they're waiving all adoption fees in hopes of finding clearing out kennels and finding homes for all their animals.

In a Facebook post, the month-long campaign, titled Freedom on Front Street, hopes this "lifesaving measure" saves their pets.

During June, adopters will not pay adoption fees, the offer isn't valid at Petco adoption centers though. There will also be no release fees to owners reclaiming their pets, unless the animals are under investigation, quarantined or were confiscated.

Fees can can cost as much as $100 for dogs and $65 for cats.

The campaign runs until July 2, 2017.

