Petaluma business recieving donations for fire relief efforts

The Petaluma Veterans Building has a good problem, in that they’ve received more donations than they can handle.

Folks from as far as Oakland have come bearing supplies — pillows, toiletries and more — for those affected by the Northern California fires.

J.J., a volunteer, said they’re not turning anyone anyway because the donations will eventually get to their intended target, whether that’s another coordination center or evacuees actually picking up the supplies.

“We decided to try to just take it and be as organized as possible,” he said.

