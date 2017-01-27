PG&E crews repair 35 gas leaks in East Folsom

PG&E maintenance truck (Photo: News10)

PG&E crews are working all over East Folsom to repair 35 gas leaks since Wednesday.

Spokesperson Brandi Ehlers said as of 4:45 p.m. Friday 33 of the leaks have been repaired. She said the area had not been surveyed since April 2015 so PG&E does not know when the leaks started.

Officials said the Wednesday morning an overpressure event at a station was the cause for concern. They said immediately after the event the station was out of service for repairs and Wednesday a robocall went out letting residents know what happened and to report any gas smell.

After the robocall, officials said they received 27 gas odor calls but can’t confirm if they are part of the 35 leaks. The surveyors who detected the leaks will continue to survey through Sunday and PG&E will have a presence in the East Folsom area until the end of next week.

