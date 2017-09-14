PG&E crews repairing gas line in Folsom

PG&E maintenance truck (Photo: News10)

A gas line break in Folsom is being repaired by PG&E crews, said the City of Folsom.

The repairs are occurring at East Bidwell Street and Creekside Drive. Crews will also be inspecting the pipeline at Blue Ravine Road and Riley Street.

Anyone concerned about gas odors inside or outside your homes, contact 9-1-1 or PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

