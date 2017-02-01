PG&E customers in Folsom complaining over high bills

PG&E maintenance truck (Photo: News10)

PG&E customers in Folsom continue to have issues with their bills.

Several of the customers have mentioned they've seen their bills triple in December compared to months in the past.

A PG&E spokesperson sent ABC10 the following statement in response to our questions:

"We understand that higher than expected bills are frustrating. Our rates are set in a regulated process through the California Public Utilities Commission. Our current gas rates were last changed in August of 2016 and adjusted again on January 1, 2017, both times we have communicated with our customers through bill inserts, direct customer calls, and established a special rates hotline. Any change of rates, regardless of timing, can be difficult for our customers and we want them to know that we are here to help them make smart energy choices and manage their bills. We have a wide range of programs, tips and tools that can help our customers make the right choices for themselves and their families."

Customers saw an average 13 percent rate increase -- about $7 a month -- that started in August 2016. PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo said customers could set energy alerts to help with energy savings.

The utility company also plans to start a surcharge for customers who use more than four times their base line allowance later this year.

"The surcharge is a way to encourage energy conservation and is only applied to electric customers," Merlo said.

