Close Photos: Chaos in Las Vegas as shots rain on crowd at concert Staff , KXTV 2:53 AM. PDT October 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST © 2017 KXTV-TV KXTV At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in Las Vegas shooting CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 12-year-old injured in hit-and-run, suspect at large Dog dead after beaten by bat, Fairfield police searching for suspects Bicyclists from around the world travel to West Sacramento for Cyclocross Great-grandmother dies after dog attack in Gilmer County Friday Night Football Week 5 edition Pumpkin Spiced Everything! Starting Jan. 1, new gun laws go into effect Ready-made meal service wants to be alternative to fast food in Sacramento Suspect found dead inside Elk Grove home; woman injured in shooting More details released in murders of 3 West Sacramento children More Stories At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in Las Vegas… Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m. Photos: Chaos in Las Vegas as shots rain on crowd at concert Oct. 2, 2017, 2:53 a.m. California officer shot during Vegas concert Oct. 2, 2017, 1:30 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs