Close PHOTOS: Damage to Oroville Dam spillway KXTV 1:12 PM. PST February 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Copyright 2017 KXTV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two dead after wrong-way wreck on I-80 Family mourns man killed after wrong way crash Major hole opens on Oroville Dam spillway Flooding warning for Sacramento County P.M. Weather: Feb. 8, 2017 Kids support fast food worker after racism Restrictions on water use extended White House Push back against Ivanka Trump's brand a "direct attack" on the President Lake Oroville nearly full Search for sexual assault suspects continue More Stories Despite Oroville spillway erosion, crews increase water flow Feb. 9, 2017, 12:22 p.m. Strongest in series of storms hits soggy California Feb. 9, 2017, 7:35 a.m. Family remembers West Sacramento man killed in… Feb. 8, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs