Photos released of suspects wanted for south Sacramento murder

Mugshot of Rodolfo Zavala, wanted for murder. (Photo: Courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has released photos of two suspects wanted in connection to last Tuesday's murder of a gas station attendant.

According to a press release from the sheriff's department, detectives are looking for Rodolfo Zavala, 23, and a 15-year-old male, both of Sacramento, for the murder of Simranjit Singh, 20. Both suspects have outstanding warrants for the murder, and should be considered armed and dangerous. ABC10 has chosen not to show the photo of the 15-year-old male.

According to a previous story, the shooting happened after another employee was involved in a verbal confrontation with the suspects. The employee was cleaning the gas station parking lot when he had a verbal altercation with the suspects, who were loitering in the parking lot. One of the suspects physically assaulted him during the altercation.

The employee went back inside the store to call 911 about the assault, when his co-worker (the victim) left the store and was approached by the same suspects. One suspect used a handgun to shoot the victim several times, ultimately killing him.

One person has already been arrested and charged for his connection to the murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

© 2017 KXTV-TV